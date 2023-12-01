Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

