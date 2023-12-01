BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,298,570 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.42% of PPL worth $1,838,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in PPL by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PPL by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,367,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after acquiring an additional 519,192 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in PPL by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,374,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,002 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PPL by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,145,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,069,000 after acquiring an additional 697,868 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

