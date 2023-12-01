Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 316,135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Corning by 41.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE GLW opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

