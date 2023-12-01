BlackRock Inc. Has $2.36 Billion Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.78% of CrowdStrike worth $2,360,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $773,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.