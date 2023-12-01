Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.47 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 316.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $18,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $105.61 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

