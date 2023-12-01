Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 178,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.22% of Seabridge Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SA opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

