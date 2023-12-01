eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.34% of eBay worth $2,220,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

View Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.