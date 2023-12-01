eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.34% of eBay worth $2,220,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at eBay
In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on eBay
eBay Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eBay Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eBay
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.