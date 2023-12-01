Credit Suisse AG Sells 49,265 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,265 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $80,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

JCI opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

