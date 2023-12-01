Natixis Has $3.58 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in McKesson were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $470.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.00 and a 200-day moving average of $426.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $473.18.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

