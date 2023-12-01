Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 875,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 179.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $84,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 968,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 122.0% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 24.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

