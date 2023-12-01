Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,349 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after purchasing an additional 231,506 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $227,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,633.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $85.89 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.