Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.81.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

