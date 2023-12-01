Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $23,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.2 %

LVS stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

