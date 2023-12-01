Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $22.02 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Roblox worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after buying an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,537,000 after buying an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

