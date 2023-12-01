Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $126.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

