Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.78. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.