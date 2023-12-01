Natixis Acquires New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 166,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.75 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

