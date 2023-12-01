Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $571.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.59 and its 200 day moving average is $496.87. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

