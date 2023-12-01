Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

