Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $24.91 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $24,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in AutoZone by 3,581.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,953,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AutoZone by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,195,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,609.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,575.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,520.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,797.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

