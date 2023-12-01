Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $29,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,441,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,921. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

