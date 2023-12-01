Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,002,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 90,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 180,788 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

