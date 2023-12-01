Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,482,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.58 and its 200-day moving average is $162.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

