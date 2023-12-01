Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

