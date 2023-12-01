Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 540 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MongoDB by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,704,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $417.57 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

