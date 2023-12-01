Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Stock Position Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWCO. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 10,440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

EWCO opened at $28.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.