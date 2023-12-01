Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IFRA opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

