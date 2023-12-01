Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 872 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSUS stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

