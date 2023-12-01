Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GIGB opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

