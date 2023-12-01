Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,319,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,440,000 after buying an additional 98,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

