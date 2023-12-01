Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,353 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

