Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 11,920 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2,995.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $785.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $741.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $815.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

