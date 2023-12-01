Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,306 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PACCAR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after buying an additional 3,683,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

