Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 55,255 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 370.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,255 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.02 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

