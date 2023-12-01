Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,514 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of -126.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

