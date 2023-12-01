argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stake Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.43.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $450.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.18.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

