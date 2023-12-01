Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Cable One worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $868.00.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO opened at $532.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.23 and a 12 month high of $861.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

