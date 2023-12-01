Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 326,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,099,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,629,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 320,206 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 340,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 260,722 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

