Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,301 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Splunk worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

Splunk Stock Up 0.6 %

SPLK opened at $151.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 360.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

