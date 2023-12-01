Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 328,267 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 328,267 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Tapestry worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Get Our Latest Report on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.