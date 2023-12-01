Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 890,995 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,995 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

