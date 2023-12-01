Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 392.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,652 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Telefônica Brasil worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 718,907 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 242,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

