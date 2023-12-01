Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4,255.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

