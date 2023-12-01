Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ameren by 138.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

