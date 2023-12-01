Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.87% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

