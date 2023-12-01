Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 2,988 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.59% of Macerich worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 176.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

