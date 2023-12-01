Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,560,000 after buying an additional 849,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

TWST stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $31.51.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

