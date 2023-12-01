23,522 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 32,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 5.4 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

