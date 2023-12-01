Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394,962 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.89% of InMode worth $89,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after buying an additional 3,762,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 607.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 740,690 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $26,012,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 650.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.25. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. On average, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

InMode Company Profile



InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

