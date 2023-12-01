Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,129,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Yum! Brands worth $90,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

